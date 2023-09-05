The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .280 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 74 of 114 games this season (64.9%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .289 AVG .271 .352 OBP .317 .454 SLG .448 16 XBH 19 8 HR 9 29 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 39/14 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings