Adley Rutschman and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels square off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Orioles vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 138 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 73 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .274/.366/.425 slash line on the year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 49 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .256/.327/.487 so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 151 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs and 91 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .304/.412/.654 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Athletics Sep. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

Luis Rengifo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rengifo Stats

Luis Rengifo has 14 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .260/.338/.436 so far this season.

Rengifo brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Rengifo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Sep. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 at Athletics Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 29 3-for-4 2 2 2 9 0

