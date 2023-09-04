The Duke Blue Devils (0-0) are 13-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

Offensively, Clemson ranked 48th in the FBS with 410.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 28th in total defense (335 yards allowed per contest). Offensively, Duke ranked 32nd in the FBS with 32.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in points allowed (378.2 points allowed per contest).

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -13 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson covered the spread seven times in 14 games last season.

The Tigers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Last season, seven of Clemson's 14 games hit the over.

Clemson was favored on the moneyline 13 total times last season. They went 10-3 in those games.

The Blue Devils have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

Clemson Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 2,514 yards (179.6 per game), completing 62% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games last year.

On the ground, Uiagalelei scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 554 yards.

Will Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and 15 touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Shipley had 38 catches for 242 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Antonio Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 55 balls for 598 yards (42.7 per game).

On the ground, Phil Mafah scored four touchdowns and accumulated 515 yards (36.8 per game).

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. registered two interceptions to go with 78 tackles, eight TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in 14 games last year.

Barrett Carter had two interceptions to go with 65 tackles, seven TFL, 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Trenton Simpson recorded 2.5 sacks to go along with his two TFL and 59 tackles a season ago.

On defense in 2022, K.J. Henry supplied 45 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks through 14 games.

