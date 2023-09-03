Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) as they square off against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is LSU vs. Florida State?

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 30, LSU 26

Florida State 30, LSU 26 LSU put together a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, the Tigers finished with a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

Florida State won one of the three games it played as underdogs last season.

The Seminoles had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +105 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (+1.5)



Florida State (+1.5) Against the spread, LSU went 8-6-0 last year.

The Tigers' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more was 4-4 last year.

Florida State covered the spread eight times in 13 games last year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Seminoles had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) LSU played seven games with over 56.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

LSU played in seven games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 56.5 points.

These teams averaged a combined 70.6 points per game a season ago, 14.1 more points than the total of 56.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 55 51.7 Implied Total AVG 33.1 34.8 30.8 ATS Record 8-6-0 6-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.9 52.6 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37 28.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-5-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 6-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 6-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

