The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys were 3-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.