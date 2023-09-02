The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Charlotte had the 91st-ranked scoring offense last year (24.4 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 39.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, South Carolina State ranks 36th in the FCS (201 total yards per game) and 36th on defense (499 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Key Statistics (2022)

South Carolina State Charlotte 300 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (83rd) 355 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.3 (120th) 106.1 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.8 (109th) 193.9 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (28th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has racked up 59 yards on 35% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 16 yards .

Jawarn Howell's team-high 49 rushing yards have come on 13 carries. He also leads the team with 10 receiving yards (10.0 per game) on one catch.

Josh Shaw has compiled 23 yards on five carries.

Keshawn Toney's 41 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has three receptions on three targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 9 yards (9.0 ypg).

Charlotte Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Chris Reynolds recorded 2,528 passing yards (210.7 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Last season, Shadrick Byrd rushed for 620 yards on 149 carries (51.7 yards per game) and scored four times. Byrd also collected 22 catches for 219 yards and one score.

Chavon McEachern put up 252 yards on 56 carries (21.0 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last season.

Elijah Spencer reeled in 57 catches for 943 yards (78.6 per game) while being targeted 86 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Grant Dubose produced last season, catching 64 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. He collected 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Victor Tucker hauled in 41 passes on 61 targets for 406 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 33.8 receiving yards per game.

