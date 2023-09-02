The UCLA Bruins (0-0) are massive 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0). The contest's point total is set at 66.

UCLA ranked 90th in scoring defense last year (29 points allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 39.2 points per game. With 31.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 23rd-worst in the FBS last season, Coastal Carolina were forced to rely on its 60th-ranked offense (29.1 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

UCLA vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -14.5 -110 -110 66 -110 -110 -700 +475

Looking to place a bet on Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Chanticleers were an underdog by 14.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of eight of Coastal Carolina games last year hit the over.

Last season, Coastal Carolina won two out of the five games in which it was the underdog.

Coastal Carolina played as an underdog of +475 or more once last season and won that game.

Bet on Coastal Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Grayson McCall passed for 2,700 yards (207.7 yards per game) while compiling 24 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 69.7% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he generated in the passing game, McCall contributed 195 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Jared Brown was a big contributor, tallying 789 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 49 catches.

CJ Beasley ran for 715 rushing yards (55 yards per game) and five touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Beasley tallied 20 grabs (on 24 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown in addition to the numbers he posted on the ground.

Sam Pinckney got 105 targets last season and turned them into 71 receptions (5.5 per game) for 996 yards and three TDs.

JT Killen helped lead the defense with 49 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

Adrian Hope, who played in 13 games, totaled six sacks to go with five TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

In 13 games, Josaiah Stewart registered 25 tackles, four TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

With five sacks to go along with four TFL and 17 tackles, Ja'Quon Griffin made a big impact on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.