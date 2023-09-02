The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 25th-worst in the FBS last season (31.6 points allowed per game), Georgia Southern had more success on offense, ranking 34th in the FBS by putting up 32.7 points per game. Offensively, Citadel ranked 90th in the FCS with 333.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th in total defense (347.3 yards allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Citadel vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Citadel Georgia Southern 333.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.7 (24th) 347.3 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (130th) 240.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.2 (87th) 92.8 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (4th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Citadel Stats Leaders (2022)

Peyton Derrick averaged 51.1 yards passing per contest and threw for three touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 19.3 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Cooper Wallace averaged 37.2 rushing yards per game and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Braden Walker ran for 319 yards a year ago.

Christian Hilton averaged 25.9 receiving yards and grabbed two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Ricky Conway averaged 22.2 receiving yards on 1.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips averaged 14.9 receiving yards per game on 0.5 targets per game a season ago.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Kyle Vantrease recorded an impressive passing stat line with 4,248 passing yards (326.8 per game), a 61.4% completion percentage, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Last season, Jalen White ran for 915 yards on 162 attempts (70.4 yards per game) and scored 10 times. White also collected 22 catches for 217 yards and one score.

Gerald Green churned out 480 yards on 88 carries (36.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last season.

Khaleb Hood picked up 86 receptions for 921 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 131 times, and averaged 70.8 yards per game.

Derwin Burgess Jr. produced last year, catching 58 passes for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 55.2 receiving yards per game.

Jeremy Singleton's stat line last year: 713 receiving yards, 66 catches, two touchdowns, on 103 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or Citadel gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.