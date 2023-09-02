Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (89-45) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.
Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- Elder (11-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers have scored 757 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Dodgers to go 7-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (8-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
- Miller has six quality starts this year.
- Miller is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Bobby Miller vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.503) and ranks first in home runs hit (256) in all of MLB. They have a collective .277 batting average, and are first in the league with 1274 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 784 runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .211.
