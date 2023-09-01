The Atlanta Dream (17-19) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) at Target Center on Friday, September 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Dream won on Tuesday 94-76 over the Mercury.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is tops on the Dream at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 14.8 points.

Allisha Gray averages 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Monique Billings averages 4.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor.

Danielle Robinson averages 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -1.5 165.5

