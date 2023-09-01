Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (5-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 181 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 62 stolen bases.

He has a .337/.419/.574 slash line on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .435 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .268/.376/.584 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI (158 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .317/.411/.622 slash line so far this year.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 181 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.417/.590 so far this season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

