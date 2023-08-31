Sean Murphy vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .273 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 57 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 36 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 43 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.272
|AVG
|.275
|.374
|OBP
|.386
|.488
|SLG
|.563
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|37
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.56 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.381 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
