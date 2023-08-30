Ozzie Albies vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 18th in slugging.
- In 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- In 21.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has an RBI in 48 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 26 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.241
|AVG
|.286
|.299
|OBP
|.345
|.450
|SLG
|.556
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|46/19
|2
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-13) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.