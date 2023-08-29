How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 246 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, collecting 495 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (760 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (13-10) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Morton is trying to register his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Morton will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He is trying to have his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Clayton Kershaw
