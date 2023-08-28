The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 132 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .272 with 69 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this year (87 of 129), with more than one hit 36 times (27.9%).

In 36 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.9%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has driven home a run in 60 games this season (46.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..

He has scored a run in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .276 AVG .269 .381 OBP .380 .617 SLG .574 36 XBH 33 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 73/43 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings