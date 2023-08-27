The Atlanta Dream (16-18), on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, hope to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Indiana Fever (10-24).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream are 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 9-9.

Fever games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Dream games have hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.