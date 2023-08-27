The Atlanta Dream (16-18), on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, hope to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Indiana Fever (10-24).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dream are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Indiana has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 9-9.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.
  • Dream games have hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.