Vaughn Grissom vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vaughn Grissom -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
- In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Grissom has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this year (31.8%), Grissom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.444
|SLG
|.256
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
