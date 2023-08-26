Vaughn Grissom -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Grissom has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), Grissom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.333 AVG .231
.333 OBP .295
.444 SLG .256
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.