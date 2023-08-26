Vaughn Grissom -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.

In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Grissom has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this year (31.8%), Grissom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .333 AVG .231 .333 OBP .295 .444 SLG .256 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings