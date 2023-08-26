Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fifth in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 97 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 55 times.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 49 games this season (38.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 80 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.336
|AVG
|.332
|.431
|OBP
|.405
|.577
|SLG
|.563
|32
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|33/26
|29
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
