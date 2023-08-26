On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 97 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 55 times.

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 49 games this season (38.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 80 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .336 AVG .332 .431 OBP .405 .577 SLG .563 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 33/26 29 SB 29

