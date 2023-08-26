On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Arcia has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (32 of 105), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40 of 105 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 48
.289 AVG .260
.352 OBP .313
.454 SLG .412
16 XBH 15
8 HR 6
29 RBI 18
43/17 K/BB 34/14
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
  • In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
