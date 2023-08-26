On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Arcia has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (32 of 105), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 105 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .289 AVG .260 .352 OBP .313 .454 SLG .412 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 43/17 K/BB 34/14 1 SB 0

