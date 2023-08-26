Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Braves vs Giants
|Braves vs Giants Odds
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Arcia has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (32 of 105), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 105 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Vaughn Grissom
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Sean Murphy
- Click Here for Kevin Pillar
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Matt Olson
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.289
|AVG
|.260
|.352
|OBP
|.313
|.454
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|43/17
|K/BB
|34/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.