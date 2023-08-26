Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .287 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Harris II has had a hit in 69 of 104 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.1%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (11.5%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.305
|AVG
|.271
|.346
|OBP
|.322
|.494
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|11
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
