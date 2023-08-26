Michael Harris II -- 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .287 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Harris II has had a hit in 69 of 104 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.1%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .305 AVG .271 .346 OBP .322 .494 SLG .422 19 XBH 16 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 11

Giants Pitching Rankings