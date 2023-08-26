The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.1% of them.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (21.3%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), with two or more RBI 21 times (16.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.5%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .301 AVG .252 .361 OBP .309 .547 SLG .456 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 70/24 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

