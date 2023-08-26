Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.1% of them.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (21.3%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), with two or more RBI 21 times (16.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.5%.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.301
|AVG
|.252
|.361
|OBP
|.309
|.547
|SLG
|.456
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|70/24
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (4-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
