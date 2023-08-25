Spencer Strider starts for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Oracle Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 240 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 477 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (729 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.

Strider is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland

