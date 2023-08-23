Vaughn Grissom vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Vaughn Grissom -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .282 with three doubles and two walks.
- Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), with more than one hit five times (23.8%).
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- In six games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.344
|AVG
|.231
|.344
|OBP
|.295
|.406
|SLG
|.256
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
