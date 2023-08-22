Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when A'ja Wilson (21.4 points per game, third in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) travel to face Allisha Gray (17.5, 13th) and the Atlanta Dream (16-16) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta scores an average of 82.1 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 79.4 Las Vegas gives up.

The Dream are 13-3 when they shoot better than 42.6% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 34.2% of its shots from three-point distance, which is only 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 34.6% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream are 11-6 in games when the team makes more than 34.6% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

While the Dream are averaging 82.1 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 75.1 points per contest.

While Atlanta is giving up 83.7 points per game in 2023, it has bettered that mark over its past 10 games, allowing 79.6 points per contest.

The Dream are sinking 6.1 three-pointers per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.7). Additionally, they own a worse three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (31.6%) compared to their season average from downtown (34.2%).

Dream Injuries