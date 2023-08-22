Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets matchup at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (9-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 165 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 67 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 56 bases.

He's slashing .332/.417/.567 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .268/.380/.599 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 50 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .226/.325/.535 on the season.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 119 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .254/.335/.469 slash line so far this season.

Lindor takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 1 at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

