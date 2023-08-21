Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves take the pitch in one of two matchups on the LaLiga schedule on Monday.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding Monday's LaLiga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC (0-0-1) travels to face Deportivo Alaves (0-0-1) at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Watch Granada CF vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano (1-0-0) travels to face Granada CF (0-0-1) at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.