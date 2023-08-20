The 2023 Women's World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, at 10 different venues across Australia and New Zealand.

Before betting on Women's World Cup action on Thursday, we've got you covered with plenty of betting info about the day's matches.

Bet on the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Thursday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Below are the latest odds for Thursday's matches at this year's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Draw Odds New Zealand vs. Norway 3:00 AM ET FOX US Norway (-374) New Zealand (+913) +462 Australia vs. Ireland 6:00 AM ET FOX US Australia (-350) Ireland (+908) +432 Nigeria vs. Canada 10:30 PM ET FOX US Canada (-327) Nigeria (+858) +419

Bet on your favorite to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Need the lowdown on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've shared which teams have the best odds to win below:

Odds to Win USA +250 England +350 Spain +450 Germany +650 France +1000 Australia +1200 Sweden +1400 Netherlands +2000 Brazil +2500 Canada +3500

2023 Women's World Cup Groups

There are 32 nations at this year's tournament. They make up eight groups of four. Here's the summary, along with each team's odds to finish first in its group:

Group A: Norway (-300), Switzerland (+475), New Zealand (+500), Philippines (+50000)

Norway (-300), Switzerland (+475), New Zealand (+500), Philippines (+50000) Group B: Australia (-200), Canada (+195), Ireland (+1600), Nigeria (+3000)

Australia (-200), Canada (+195), Ireland (+1600), Nigeria (+3000) Group C: Spain (-649), Japan (+450), Zambia (+5000), Costa Rica (+50000)

Spain (-649), Japan (+450), Zambia (+5000), Costa Rica (+50000) Group D: England (-2500), Denmark (+1000), China (+2800), Haiti (+10000)

England (-2500), Denmark (+1000), China (+2800), Haiti (+10000) Group E: United States (-349), Netherlands (+250), Portugal (+3000), Vietnam (+50000)

United States (-349), Netherlands (+250), Portugal (+3000), Vietnam (+50000) Group F: France (-200), Brazil (+150), Jamaica (+4000), Panama (+25000)

France (-200), Brazil (+150), Jamaica (+4000), Panama (+25000) Group G: Sweden (-549), Italy (+500), Argentina (+1600), South Africa (+6500)

Sweden (-549), Italy (+500), Argentina (+1600), South Africa (+6500) Group H: Germany (-1587), Colombia (+1100), South Korea (+1800), Morocco (+15000)

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.