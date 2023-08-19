Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (79-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-58) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-5) to the mound, while Logan Webb (9-9) will get the nod for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 71 (65.7%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta is 70-36 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Braves have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 706 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 13 @ Mets L 7-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
August 14 Yankees W 11-3 Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
August 15 Yankees W 5-0 Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
August 16 Yankees W 2-0 Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
August 18 Giants W 4-0 Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs TBA
August 21 Mets - Bryce Elder vs David Peterson
August 22 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 23 Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
August 25 @ Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb

