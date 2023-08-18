How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Spencer Strider and Alex Cobb are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants face off on Friday at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 232 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-best .274 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (702 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is trying to record his 15th quality start of the year in this game.
- Strider will try to collect his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.