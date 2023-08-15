MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, August 15
The New York Yankees versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (62-58) host the Cleveland Guardians (57-62)
The Guardians will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (63-57) play host to the Houston Astros (68-52)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.366 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.294 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|9
The Washington Nationals (53-66) play the Boston Red Sox (62-56)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+143
|9.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (66-54) host the Philadelphia Phillies (65-54)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.297 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|7.5
The New York Mets (54-65) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (76-42) play the New York Yankees (60-59)
The Yankees will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-222
|+183
|10.5
The Minnesota Twins (62-58) play the Detroit Tigers (53-65)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+160
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) face the Oakland Athletics (33-86)
The Athletics will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-228
|+188
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (71-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-61)
The Angels will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+153
|8.5
The Chicago Cubs (61-57) face the Chicago White Sox (47-72)
The White Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-179
|+152
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (39-81) play host to the Seattle Mariners (63-55)
The Mariners will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 19 HR, 71 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|9.5
The Colorado Rockies (46-73) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+134
|12.5
The San Diego Padres (56-63) face the Baltimore Orioles (74-45)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+109
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (63-56) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49)
The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.246 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) play the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-216
|+178
|9
