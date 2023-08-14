As of December 31 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won just two games on the road.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games with the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (27.4 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Frankie Luvu amassed 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

Odds are current as of August 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.