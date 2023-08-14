The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .872 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 121 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .273 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with four homers in his last outings.

In 68.4% of his 117 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.7% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .288 AVG .260 .389 OBP .376 .679 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 56 RBI 51 61/35 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings