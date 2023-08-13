Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .269 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Albies will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 69.0% of his 116 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.4% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 53.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.241
|AVG
|.295
|.299
|OBP
|.354
|.450
|SLG
|.581
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|42/18
|2
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Senga (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
