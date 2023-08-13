Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .246.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this year (61 of 103), with more than one hit 22 times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 27 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 38 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.246
|AVG
|.247
|.280
|OBP
|.309
|.480
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|20
|50/9
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Senga (8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
