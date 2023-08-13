A game after going off for 40 points in a 113-89 victory over the Mystics, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) at home versus the Atlanta Dream (15-15) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta scores just 2.7 more points per game (82.8) than Las Vegas allows its opponents to score (80.1).

The Dream are 13-3 when they shoot higher than 42.6% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.6%) is just 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).

The Dream are 11-6 in games when the team makes more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

While the Dream are posting 82.8 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 75.7 points per contest.

Atlanta is draining 0.3 fewer three-pointers per contest over its past 10 games (6.6) compared to its season average (6.9), and it is delivering a worse three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (31.9%) compared to its season mark (34.6%).

Dream Injuries