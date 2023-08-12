Ruoning Yin will take to the course at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR to play in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-12. It's a par-72 that spans 6,881 yards, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 on the line.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Yin has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in four of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Yin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has one win and two top-five finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 18 -6 270 2 15 5 5 $2.4M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,881-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Courses that Yin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,514 yards, 367 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin finished in the 60th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yin was better than 72% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Yin shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yin had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Yin's 13 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

In that most recent competition, Yin's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Yin finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yin had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

