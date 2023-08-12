The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .297.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (63 of 93), with multiple hits 27 times (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 93), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 29 games this season (31.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more runs 11 times (11.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .317 AVG .277 .374 OBP .331 .494 SLG .440 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 25 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings