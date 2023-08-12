Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .237 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 116th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .208.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 99 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.225
|.322
|OBP
|.294
|.508
|SLG
|.416
|21
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|24
|47/20
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Mets will send Quintana (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.