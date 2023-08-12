Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18), the Atlanta Dream (15-14) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of a 68-67 loss to the Storm in their last outing on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.4 2.2 3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 7.4 2.7 2 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard paces the Dream in scoring (17.7 points per game), and posts 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She also averages 1.4 steals (ninth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream in rebounding (6.9 per game), and produces 13.7 points and 1.8 assists. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Nia Coffey gives the Dream 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. She also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in WNBA).

Monique Billings is averaging 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 40.7% of her shots from the field.

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sparks or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.