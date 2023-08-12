Collin Morikawa is set for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (par-70) in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Morikawa has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Morikawa has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Morikawa has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -8 276 0 17 4 7 $6.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Morikawa finished 52nd in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Morikawa has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year (7,357 yards) is 114 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was above average on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was below average, putting him in the 19th percentile of the field.

Morikawa was better than 75% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Morikawa fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Morikawa had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

Morikawa recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Morikawa had a bogey or worse on eight of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Morikawa ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

