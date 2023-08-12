Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (74-41) and the New York Mets (52-64) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (12-4) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-3).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Braves have won 66, or 64.7%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 17-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 672 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule