Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
- Murphy is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 31 games this year (38.3%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.371
|OBP
|.380
|.520
|SLG
|.529
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|32
|42/17
|K/BB
|36/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.