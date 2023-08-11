A quarterfinal is next for Max Purcell in the Western & Southern Open, and he will face Carlos Alcaraz. Purcell has +8000 odds to win this tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Purcell at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Purcell's Next Match

Purcell is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Alcaraz on Friday, August 18 at 3:00 PM ET (after defeating Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-2).

Purcell Stats

Purcell defeated Wawrinka 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Purcell is yet to win a title, and his record is 15-12.

Purcell has a match record of 13-6 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Purcell has played 25.5 games per match. He won 50.7% of them.

On hard courts, Purcell has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 54.6% of games.

Purcell, over the past 12 months, has won 80.0% of his service games and 17.5% of his return games.

On hard courts, Purcell, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 87.0% of his service games and 20.4% of his return games.

