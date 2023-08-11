Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley -- batting .302 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.6% of them.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 44 games this year (38.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.311
|AVG
|.249
|.371
|OBP
|.307
|.577
|SLG
|.437
|30
|XBH
|19
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|34
|57/21
|K/BB
|60/18
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
