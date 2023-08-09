The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Fried Stats

The Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made six appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3 at Padres Apr. 17 5.0 4 0 0 4 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 150 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He's slashing .339/.422/.587 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 70 walks and 100 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.373/.602 so far this season.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.333/.458 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .258/.380/.396 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

