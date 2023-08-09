On Wednesday, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (71-40) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) at PNC Park. Max Fried will get the call for the Braves, while Quinn Priester will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Pirates have +240 odds to upset. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 63 out of the 98 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 38 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Austin Riley 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+100) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

