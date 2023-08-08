Michael Harris II -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 65.9% of his 88 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .324 AVG .248 .364 OBP .299 .532 SLG .404 16 XBH 14 6 HR 5 18 RBI 16 27/7 K/BB 33/12 7 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings