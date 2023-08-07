Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .794 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks while batting .238.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 115th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his 93 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (22.6%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 31 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year (37 of 93), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.249
|AVG
|.225
|.322
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.444
|21
|XBH
|13
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|22
|47/20
|K/BB
|42/16
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
