England will take on Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday, August 7 at 3:30 AM ET.

The matchup is on Fox Sports 1, if you're searching for how to watch.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch England vs. Nigeria

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Brisbane, Australia
  • Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

England Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home
Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home
China August 1 W 6-1 Away
Nigeria August 7 - Home

England's Recent Performance

  • England got a win in its previous game 6-1 over China on August 1. was outshot in the matchup, 16 to seven.
  • In Women's World Cup action, Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.
  • In three Women's World Cup games so far, Rachel Daly has scored one goal while adding one assist.
  • Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Mary Earps #1
  • Lucy Bronze #2
  • Niamh Charles #3
  • Keira Walsh #4
  • Alex Greenwood #5
  • Millie Bright #6
  • Lauren James #7
  • Georgia Stanway #8
  • Rachel Daly #9
  • Ella Toone #10
  • Lauren Hemp #11
  • Jordan Nobbs #12
  • Hannah Hampton #13
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
  • Esme Morgan #15
  • Jessica Carter #16
  • Laura Coombs #17
  • Chloe Kelly #18
  • Bethany England #19
  • Katie Zelem #20
  • Ellie Roebuck #21
  • Katie Robinson #22
  • Alessia Russo #23

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home
Australia July 27 W 3-2 Away
Ireland July 31 D 0-0 Away
England August 7 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

  • In its last action on July 31, Nigeria finished with a 0-0 draw against Ireland. Nigeria outshot Ireland 10 to four.
  • In three Women's World Cup matches for Nigeria, Uchenna Kanu has one goal.
  • In three Women's World Cup matches, Osinachi Ohale has one goal.
  • Asisat Oshoala has netted one goal for Nigeria so far in Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Tochukwu Oluehi #1
  • Ashleigh Plumptre #2
  • Osinachi Ohale #3
  • Glory Ogbonna #4
  • Onome Ebi #5
  • Ifeoma Onumonu #6
  • Toni Payne #7
  • Asisat Oshoala #8
  • Desire Oparanozie #9
  • Christy Ucheibe #10
  • Gift Monday #11
  • Uchenna Kanu #12
  • Deborah Abiodun #13
  • Oluwatosin Demehin #14
  • Rasheedat Ajibade #15
  • Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
  • Francisca Ordega #17
  • Halimatu Ayinde #18
  • Onyi Echegini #19
  • Rofiat Imuran #20
  • Esther Okoronkwo #21
  • Michelle Alozie #22
  • Yewande Balogun #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.