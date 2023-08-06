How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to beat Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres when the teams meet on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 176 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .456.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (616 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- San Diego has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 516 (4.6 per game).
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Padres rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- San Diego strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- San Diego pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.75.
- Padres pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-9 with a 6.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Lynn heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lynn will try to record his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 outings this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Padres will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday, July 30 for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Hill has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|W 10-5
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Ty Blach
|8/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Austin Gomber
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Seth Lugo
|Austin Gomber
|8/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Pedro Avila
|Peter Lambert
|8/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-1
|Away
|Nick Martínez
|Kyle Freeland
|8/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Bobby Miller
|8/5/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Michael Grove
|8/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lance Lynn
|8/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Seth Lugo
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Logan Gilbert
|8/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Bryan Woo
|8/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Merrill Kelly
|8/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Ryne Nelson
